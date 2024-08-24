The governors elected on the platform of People’s Democratic party appeared to have been divided over the implementation of the 70, 000 naira new national minimum wage.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state is one of the governors under the PDP who has ordered the implementation of the national minimum wage in the state.

However, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state who earlier pledged to be the first governor to implement the national minimum wage has not kept to his promise to the state workforce.

More interesting, is that, the chairman of the PDP governors forum, Bala Muhammed while fielding questions from newsmen in Jalingo said the party’s governors forum is yet to make any decision on its implementation.