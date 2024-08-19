Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the payment of N70,000 national minimum wage to workers on the state and local government payrolls from the end of this month.

This was revealed by the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe shortly after a closed door meeting with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

He said state government workers will start receiving their salaries with the new minimum wage from August, 2024 while their counterparts at the local government level will benefit from September.

Mr Fashe explains that the template to be used, is the consequential adjustment table that was used in 2019, pending the release of the table from the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

He added that Governor Fintiri is keen to the welfare of the workers, hence the implementation of the new minimum wage even before the release of the table from the national salaries, wages and income commission.

(1)Emmanuel Fashe- NLC Chairman Adamawa State