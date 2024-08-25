The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has donated fifteen trailers load of fertilizer to members of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Zamfara state.

The Minister’s donation, which was handed to the secretary of the party by the Chairman of the Zamfara APC Tukur Umar Danfulani for distribution to beneficiaries across the state

A press statement signed by the APC Publicity secretaryprogramme in Zamfara,Yusuf Idris says the gesture is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural transformation programme

The statement adds that the Minister’s gesture will boost agricultural output, economic growth and development especially during the current economic hardship

Mr. Danfulani explained that part of the fertilizer was allocated to the Minister by the federal government and he purchased additional trucks in order to completement the federal government’s agricultural initiatives aimed at ensuring a bumper harvest

He however noted that all the fifteen trailers will be distributed free to all identified beneficiaries with the sole aim of supporting farmers

The Zamfara APC Chairman, Danfulani also thanked the Minister, Bello Matawalle who doubles as the leader of the party in the state for the gesture

During ex-governor, Matawalle’s time in office as Governor, the APC Says he kept very close ties with all members of the party, which translated in sustaining peace and unity among leaders and supporters of the party

“I am assuring our members across the 147 political wards in Zamfara that the fertilizer will get across everyone” Danfulani.

” I emplore other leaders of party and beyond our to imbibe such goodwill to the people” Danfulani Plead.

The Chairman commended the party members in the state for their patience and support, which is making the party more popular and acceptable among people of the state.

” I wish to thank all our members for their steadfastness and patience in staying strong with the party which is making it more popular and acceptable by the day ” He added.

Beneficiaries of the fertilizer includes members of the state APC Working Committee, Local government party executives, ward leader’s, Elders, Youths and other critical stakeholders across Zamfara.