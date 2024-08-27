The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has intensified its enforcement actions against establishments violating the State Environmental Laws of 2017.

The agency in an operation on Tuesday, August 27, several businesses and religious institutions in Ojo, Lagos, were sealed off for failing to adhere to environmental regulations.

The affected establishments included churches, hotels, bars, an event centre, and a recycling company, all found to violate the state’s strict environmental standards.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, emphasized the agency’s commitment to upholding environmental standards across the state.

The establishments sealed during the operation include; Rockslide Gospel Church, Unique Caesar & Bar, Recycling Company, New Yorker Hotel, Flex Bar & Spa Hotel, Mountain of Faith International Gospel, Jesus International Christian Church, VLC Donald Restaurant & Event Centre, Zion Believers Church, and VLC Donald Hotel.

Ajayi reaffirmed LASEPA’s dedication to ensuring a clean and safe environment for all Lagos residents, warning that the agency will persist in monitoring compliance and taking firm action against any establishments that violate the law.