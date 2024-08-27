Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda says his recent visit to China has opened up windows of opportunities for the state in its effort to revolutionize Agriculture.

He says his administration is ready to invest over 30 billion naira to propel mechanization and strategic reforms in the agricultural value chain to enable the people to make more fortune out of farming.

Governor Dikko Radda returns after one month of leave and a week-long trip to China.

Hundreds of the people, the deputy Governor and emir of Daura gathered at Umar Musa Yar’adua international airport to welcome him.

In a brief interview with journalist at the airport, Governor Dikko Radda unveils his recent mission to China and how much the state stands to gain in the bilateral engagements between the two parties.

Governor Radda further stated that ensuring food security

will also address insecurity and economic instability in the state.

The governor also thanked the federal government for its relentless efforts in combatting insecurity, reassuring the people of the state of his commitment to end insecurity soon.