Governor Sanwo-Olu Inspects Grand March Past and Parade by Uniformed Voluntary Organisations in Lagos State at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island to celebrate the International Youths Day.

At the event Governor Sanwo-Olu Presented Grants to Winners of Amplify Business Clinic Entrepreneur Pitch Competition.

The Governor disbursed a total sum of #10 million as grants to the eight winners.

He urged the youth to be positive agents that society needs to prosper.