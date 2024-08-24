The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has presented Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the new Ajana of Afa in Oke-Agbe Akoko, Oba Adegboyega Arasanyin, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the new king to use his position to foster unity, peace and development within his domain.

The installation of Oba Adegboyega Arasanyin, the new Ajana of Afa in Oke-Agbe Akoko, was graced by eminent Nigerians, top government officials and prominent indigenes of the town.

The rich cultural heritage of people of the agrarian community was on display at the ceremony.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was part of history, as he presented the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to the new monarch.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said his government will strive to promote and enhance the position of traditional rulers in the state.

Responding, the newly installed Ajana of Afa pledged to work with people of the community to harness its cultural, social and economic potential for development.

The throne of Ajana of Afa became vacant, following the death of Oba Oladunjoye Fajana in February, 2023.