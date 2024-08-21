A former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, has died at the age of 90.

According to a statement by his family, Ayoola died on Tuesday, but the circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed.

The statement reads in part “With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Almighty, for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing away of our beloved Dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle, benefactor, and friend, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd; CON).”