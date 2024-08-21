Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has visited the Ogun State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commiserate with staff over the death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Niyi Ijalaye.

The Governor said Niyi Ijalaye would be fondly remembered for his display of uprightness while he was alive.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner lived a life of impact and was an amiable, soft-spoken, and humble gentleman who always ensured that truth prevailed no matter the circumstance.

He acknowledged the contribution of the REC in strengthening Democracy in the state.

He also described the his death as extremely painful, adding that his diligent and meticulous attitude toward ensuring the survival of democracy in the state would be greatly missed.

“I want to appreciate this hardworking man because I recall all the events leading to our election, all the events during our elections, all the events post our election, and how calmly, how steadfast he was, and how steadfast he held the commission to ensure that the commission took the path that was right and what was just,” he said.

In her remarks, the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Commission in the state, Rabiat Titilayo Akinola solicited the support of the state government for the family of the deceased and the commission.