The Jigawa State government has set aside N8.3 billion for the repairs and reconstruction of roads, bridges, and culverts damaged by recent floods.

The state government has opened tenders for the repairs and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges washed away by the flood disaster.

The affected roads include Eastern Bypass, Madobi-Katanga-Dangoli, Koriya-Gwiwa, Zakira-Ringim, Gujungu-Hadejia, and Gwaram-Basirika.

According to Abbas Muhammad Lalai, Managing Director of Jigawa State Road Maintenance Agency (JIRMA), the repairs aim to restore social and economic activities in the state.

The recent flood, which occurred in August, caught the state off guard, causing unexpected damage to roads and infrastructure.