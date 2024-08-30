The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare says it will apply the no work, no pay law for the number of days the Nigerian association of resident doctors went on strike.

In a statement signed by the assistant director of information, Ado Bako, the Ministry expressed its displeasure over the decision of NARD to go on a seven-day warning strike despite all negotiations and plea attempts by the Federal Government to resolve its concerns and ensure continued industrial harmony.

He said over the past months, the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, have been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Ganiyat Popoola, stressing that the no work, no pay measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.

The Ministry of health said it will not relent in its efforts to guarantee the safety and improve the welfare and working conditions of all healthcare workers, including resident doctors, advising the resident doctors return to the negotiation table.

NARD embarked on a seven day warning strike over the abduction of one of its members, Ganiyat popoola who has been in captivity since the 27th of December 2023.