The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to communities that were negatively impacted by floods across the country.

This is after a comprehensive assessment of recent flooding incidents.

According to a statement from the FG, teams from the zonal, territorial, and operational offices have increased the pace of flood impact assessments in states including as Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Ondo, Katsina, and Lagos during the last week.

The affected local government areas include Maigatari, Malam Madori, Kafin Hausa, Birniwa, Kiyawa, Jahun and Buji of Jigawa State; Shira, Giade, Juma’are and Katagum of Bauchi State; Funakaye and Dakun of Gombe State; Silame and Binji of Sokoto State; and Alimosho of Lagos State among others.

The drought episodes that have left some communities in Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Taraba, and Yobe states in hardship are also being addressed through the distribution of food and other relief resources.

The Federal Government says it remains committed to providing timely succour to affected communities while it continues to raise awareness on disaster reduction.