The Federal Government has stated its commitment to curbing unemployment, youth restiveness and poverty by equipping young persons with Digital and Entrepreneurial skills for nation.

The National Coordinator of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills project, Blessing Ogwu made this known during flag off ceremony of a Digital Skill training in Ibadan.

The surging rate of unemployment has become worrisome and has been described by many as the root cause of youth restiveness in the country.

To address this situation, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, launched the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills initiative aimed at providing over 200,000 youths with the necessary skills and jobs.

In Oyo State, 700 youths were equipped with digital skills, and their training is now being flagged off.

The problem faced by Nigerian Youth is not just limited to unemployment, underemployment, limited educational opportunities, and health challenges are also major setbacks.

But with this development they are expected to bring positive changes to their immediate environments.

During the ceremony, the beneficiaries also pitched their business ideas, which will enable them to earn a living.