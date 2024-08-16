A California doctor and a drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen” have been charged in a connection with the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Thursday

54 year old Perry was found face down in the heated end of a pool at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed his death to the acute effects of ketamine, an anesthetic with psychedelic properties.

According to an 18-count indictment, Jasveen Sangha, a North Hollywood resident who sold ketamine and other drugs, provided Perry’s assistant with the ketamine that ultimately led to the actor’s death.

The assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, injected Perry with the drug on the day he died, according to the indictment.

The syringe was provided by Salvador Plasencia, a doctor who had also distributed ketamine to Perry and his assistant in the past, the indictment says.

The indictment lists several co-conspirators, including Iwamasa, but only Sangha and Plasencia have been charged.