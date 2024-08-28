Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori says the state is experiencing steady growth in all areas and it is solidifying its position as a powerhouse among other states.

The governor stated this during a thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel in Asaba to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the state’s creation.

Delta is one of the nine states created by Nigeria’s former Head of state Ibrahim Babangida 33 years ago.

The state government held an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the government house chapel to mark its achievements since 1991.

Governor Oborevwori highlighted the state’s progress and its emergence as a leader in economic development, promising to do his best to bring more development to the people.

Following the thanksgiving, Governor Oborovwori set out to check the 9-kilometer Isheagu Ewulu route and Section C of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway.

The Governor believes that his administration’s investments in infrastructure, health, education, welfare, and security will only make the state better.