Delta Air Lines has announced suspension of flights to Israel for another month, until October 31.

This is as Israel and the militant group Hamas show no indications of ending the conflict in Gaza.

Delta’s announcement comes after American Airlines extended its suspension of flights between the United States and Tel Aviv until March 29 of next year.

Customers who have tickets for flights that are now canceled, according to both airlines, can either cancel their trip and receive a refund or rebook, usually at no additional cost.

Customers of Delta will be able to use its website to make new reservations on partner airlines Air France and El Al.

American airlines announced that it will collaborate with its partners to assist passengers traveling between Israel and European destinations that provide flights to the US.

Delta, American and United Airlines all stopped flying to Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the war.

United recently said it has suspended its service indefinitely.

Germany’s Lufthansa announced Monday that based on a “current security analysis, it would halt all Middle East flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq — through Monday.

About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the initial Hamas attack, which was followed by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

About 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry there. U.S. attempts to broker a cease-fire agreement have been unsuccessful.