The Israeli military has issued fresh orders for the evacuation of over 100,000 Palestinians who were evacuated in central Gaza.

They are once again on the move, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The Israeli military referred to the heavily populated Deir Al-Balah area as a dangerous combat zone.

Shortly after the evacuation orders were issued, tank fire erupted in the area, resulting in at least one fatality and multiple injuries, according to local medics and residents.

The residents of Deir Al-Balah, who have been uprooted several times since the beginning of Israel’s military assault, are now facing a new wave of uncertainty as they try to flee the bloodshed.

Their suffering is aggravated by the continuous lack of a ceasefire agreement, which keeps them in a dangerous condition of limbo.

The fighting has already uprooted the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, forcing many to seek sanctuary in designated safe zones.

However, even these zones have not been immune to Israeli strikes, resulting in ongoing civilian fatalities.