The Federal Government has announced the implementation of cost-cutting measures that will ensure the country saves at least ₦10bn ahead of Nigeria’s participation in the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, in November.

The annual global event will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11th to 22nd November 2024.

Nigeria’s Special Envoy on Climate Change and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also announced that these measures will include scrapping payments for a showcase pavilion that cost Nigeria about $500,000 at the 2023 Climate Change Summit, COP28, in Dubai.

President Bola Tinubu continues to tighten the noose around unnecessary government spending, which lowers the cost of governance even further.

According to the president’s spokesman, there is a careful and purposeful attempt to save expenses, in contrast to the previous climate change summit in Dubai that sparked public criticism.

In his role as special envoy on climate, Ajuri Ngelale maintains that the nation will spend 10 billion naira less on this year’s climate summit than in prior years.

There are also plans to improve transparency and accountability at Cop29 by creating a webpage that will provide Nigerians with access to facts about government expenditures.

This reduction in the cost of governance appears to be a course President Bola Tinubu has mapped for his administration; Nigerians are also willing to accompany the government on this journey, as long as transparency and accountability are maintained.