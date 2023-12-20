President Bola Tinubu has approved a 50 per cent slash in the cost of public transportation across Nigeria.

The president also directed that all train rides across Nigeria will be free from Thursday, December 21 to 4 January.

The directive was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The minister addressed journalists alongside the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of transportation counterpart, Saidu Alkali, and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

A Merry Christmas for inter state road travellers in Nigeria because they have something to cheer about.

The federal Government’s intervention slashing cost of transportation through the special discounted holiday season fare has remarkably reduced the cost of travels for the poor and low income earners in the country.

Advertisement

The inter ministerial committee on this presidential intervention.

The removal of subsidy on petrol and other policies of the government has caused a ripple effect that triggered a hike in prices of food items, transport, and other services.

This special intervention will begin on Thursday, 21st of December through to the 4th of January.

The inter ministerial committee on the Presidential Intervention have also worked out modalities with unions and other stakeholders in the transport sector.

There is always an increased movement of people, goods and services across the country during the yuletide.

This time around, President Tinubu is not only assuring them of cheaper transport fares, but safer and secured roads to travel.