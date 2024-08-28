Chevron Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has provided digital training to Council journalists.

The programme aims to improve journalists’ ability to promote good governance.

The effort demonstrates the organizations’ commitment to developing a well-informed and involved populace, which is critical for the country’s democratic evolution and the oil industry.

The training is designed to provide journalists with the required digital tools, with the goal of closing the knowledge gap in the fast changing media landscape.

Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager of Policy, Government, and Public Affairs for Chevron Nigeria Limited, addressed at the workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, and reiterated the company’s commitment to growing human capital and assisting the media in improving their professional skills.

Represented by the Manager of Communications, Victor Anyaegbudike, Brikinn appreciated journalists for their impactful role in reporting on the oil and gas industry, providing effective perspectives on the sector’s complex operations.

The Chairman Nigerian Union of Journalists, Abuja Council, Mr. Osaretin Osadebamwen while appreciating Chevron said; “the training will no doubt contribute to the development of journalists and even the art of Journalism development in Nigeria.”

He underscored the importance of embracing realities that come with new technologies and the opportunities that abound in it.

“With the advert of the Digital age, it is essential for us to explore these tools for the benefit of our profession and we are grateful for Chevron Nigeria for the 2024 sponsorship of this programme, like it did last year.

At the NUJ, we believe it is critical to ADVANCING our skill set in the business of news gathering and reporting.

“Our desire is to ensure that you are well equipped with this trend and harness the opportunity for yourselves and national development,” Osadebamwen affirmed.

The training tagged “Digital Tools As Opportunity In Promoting Good Governance” featured lectures on Data Journalism and Social Media Reporting, Digital Rights and the Public Good and Understanding the New Media and the Power of Trends among others.

Participants were drawn from the print, electronic, and online media houses in the FCT.