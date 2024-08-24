The Borno State Government says it is working closely with development partners to establish a new initiative aimed at improving legal protection for children, the Justice for Children Forum.

State Commissioner for Justice Hauwa Bukar disclosed this, during a workshop on child protection in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

Government officials, lawyers, representatives of development partners and security operatives convened to chart a way forward on how best to promote access to justice for children who are the most vulnerable in conflict affected areas.

The state government on its part announced plans to establish a children’s justice forum to ensure the implementation of the child law and transition of social and criminal justice.

Stakeholders at the meeting stressed the need for effective collaboration between government, security operatives and development partners to protect the rights of children.

The workshop sought to co-construct work plan on key interventions that facilitates timely legal assistance to children and modalities for child protection and justice.