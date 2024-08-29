All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing Mobilisation Vanguard has called on the People’s Democratic Party elders in the North West zone to focus on their political crisis that is bedevilling their survival rather than dragging the Minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle into their failure.

Chairman of the group, Ashiru Tukur stated this while reacting to the PDP alleged accusations of political harassment of their supporters in the Northwest by Minister of state defence, Bello Matawalle.

The PDP Professionals Support Movement on Thursday asked President Bola Tinubu to stop Minister of State Defense, Bello Matawalle from alleged harassment of opposition leaders in the region.

Mr. Tukur declared that the allegations of political harassment by whatever means against any political groups in the country under the present administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is baseless and cheap political propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the APC- led administration.

The chairman described PDP in the North as a collection of disappointed and failed political group of people that have mastered mischief purposefully to create political instability and unleash havoc and distrust among Nigerians.

“Apart from PDP’s woeful failure, they failed to govern even in a state wrecked by poverty and economic degradation coupled with insecurity as a result of negligence and poor governance.

Anytime PDP wants to bury their inability at the state, they will resort to mudslinging and name calling. This is mere display of incompetence and weakness associated with hatred and blackmail of targeted political personalities like Minister Matawalle in an attempt to create a heightened tension, conflict, and disharmony at a time people are looking for solution to end insecurity, hunger and poverty” Said Tukur

Matawalle is such a philanthropist that even now, as a Minister, he still identifies with the people of the state in times of hardship and joy. Just recently, he and Senator Abdulaziz Yari donated millions of cash, food items, and assorted materials respectively to the people affected by flood disaster in Gummi local government of the state. All these, despite the aggression and enmity displayed, against him and his political cohorts under the PDP watch.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to recognize the deleterious consequences associated with the PDP’s deliberate attempt to smear the name of Matawalle as this undermines the foundation of collaborative endeavors, hinders social cohesion, and fosters an environment antithetical to the pursuit of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

President Tinubu wants to cultivate a society characterized by mutual respect, understanding, and progress.

it is essential therefore with this kind of leader to eschew divisive tactics, foster an ethos of cooperation, empathy, and constructive communication rather than heating the polity at very tender stage as sponsored by these enemies of peace, cohesion and progress.

While we demand an urgent apology from those PDP leaders over their sponsored campaign of calumny against our hard working and trusted leader, Hon Bello Matawalle and other APC leaders castigated we urged Nigerians to be wary of these alarmists who are only interested in destroying our common interest for their selfishness.