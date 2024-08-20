Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has announced plans for an Aviation Village near the Victor Attah International Airport.

Speaking at the airport during a brief ceremony to receive a new A220- 300 series aircraft for the state-owned Ibom Air, the Governor said the growth and expansion of Ibom Air, is worth celebrating and enjoined all Akwa Ibomites to always remain grateful to God for the airline.

Governor Eno describes Ibom Air as the pride of Akwa Ibom State.

He says the Airport will soon run a 24 hour service and the airport clinic will be rehabilitated and furnished.