The United Nations Population Fund has commended Gombe state for pionering subnational funding and distribution of family planning consumables.

The global agency gave this commendation during the handing over of medical disposables for family planning procured by Gombe State through the UNFPA.

The UNFPA also handed over a newly renovated women and girls shelter to the state government.

Endemic poverty and uncontrolled population explosion are evil twins. Where one goes, the other follows.

The United Nations Population Agency has been working around the world advocating for sustainable population management.

In Nigeria, Gombe state is the first subnational to commit its funds to the UNFPA goals through partnership and procurement funding.

Remembering that Nigeria just postponed its long overdue national census, the global body draws a clear line between poverty and unplanned childbirth.

The wife of Gombe state governor also commissioned a temporary shelter for victims of sexual bases violence renovated by UNFPA.