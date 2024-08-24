Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has flagged off the reconstruction of the 70-kilometer Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota-Lagos Expressway with a pledge to complete it in 18 months.

For many years, road users along Abeokuta, Ifo, Sango Ota to Lagos Expressway have endured hardship due to the deplorable state of the road.

Despite being a major expressway that connects Abeokuta OTA to Lagos and those coming from the IDIROKO border to Lagos State, the road was abandoned for many years.

After several attempts by the Governor to take over the road for reconstruction under the former administration, he eventually got the nod of the present government, under President Bola Tinubu which led to the flagging of the reconstruction.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works for their love and passion for development and welfare of Nigerians

The governor said the road is the second busiest in the country, apart from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He added that five construction gangs would be involved in the execution of the project for speedy completion.

Traditional rulers, road transport leaders and other groups in the state appreciated the efforts of the Governor and commended him for taken the bold step.

The governor said the road would create jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers through direct and indirect employment, adding that it would improve security along the axis and provide a conducive environment for factories and businesses.