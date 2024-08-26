Another set of 420 secondary school students in Katsina state and 60 teachers have completed four days of training on how to use locally grown plants to make tea bags.

This is capacity training is organized by the world Bank-assisted program Adolescents Girls Initiative for learning and empowerment to promote livelihood and vocational skills among the students.

The students were selected from 60 secondary schools across the three zones of the state.

Verifiable data on poverty index in Nigeria since 2020 identified Katsina as the sixth state on the poverty rating, this is also what has triggered a rapid rise in the number of out of school children.

This has also affected education service delivery especially at the community level.

This training by Agile is a deliberate attempt to improve the status of the students from economically disadvantaged families.

The female participants in the training will be given additional scholarship and start ups kits courtesy of the world band project.

Indirect cost of schooling have often hindered students and their parents from the pursuit of education, however this new initiative is expected to create a different impression on the minds of the people.

This beneficiary says despite her condition as a student with special needs, she was not left behind.

She appreciates the recognition and the opportunity to participate alongside other students.

She intends to use these skills to assist others and herself.

It was also a moment for the students to share knowledge, display their talents, and interact with fellow students from other parts of the state.