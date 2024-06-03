In other to effectively tackle substance abuse in the state, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency scope must be broaden to include a health-centered approach.

This is the submission of the representative of Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development at a programme on drug abuse organized in collaboration with YouthRise Nigeria.

Report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.3 million people aged between 15 and 64 abuse drugs.

At this one day Stakeholders Dialogue on Substance Abuse with the theme “Beyond the Surface: Responding to Substance Use Among Young People”, speakers say sustained efforts should be channeled to addressing drug abuse as drug abuse is not a moral issue.

Guest speaker advised parents and guardians on physical signs to look out for in young people.

The Organisers, NDLEA and other panelists spoke on the importance of the discussion.

YouthRise Nigeria says they intend to take this Dialogue to other states in Nigeria.