The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman says 75 percent of Nigerian students do not proceed from secondary schools to tertiary institutions.

The Minister made this known in Abuja at the opening of a two day Stakeholders Consultation National Policy on Skills Development in Abuja.

According to him, skills acquisition is the only answer to the joblessness faced by 75 percent of Nigerian school leavers.

Nigeria’s education sector is challenged with crises ranging from out-of-school children, numeracy and literacy skills, among others.

In Nigeria, one in four children is out-of- school, and three in four cannot read or solve simple mathematics.

According to the Mr Mamman, 75 percent of Nigerian students do not proceed from secondary schools to Tertiary Institutions.

To ensure that these school- drop- outs do not end up in the streets, there is a need for them to develop skills that will help them become employable and employers of labour.

A Policy meeting of Stakeholders Consultation National Policy Skills Development was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and supported by its development partners.

It is aimed at formulating policies for skills development in Nigeria.

Speakers believe that the development of these policies will help address issues of out-of-school children in the country.

The first phase of the policy is expected to be done by July and implementation will start in September, 2024.