Experts in the medical profession have blamed most of the mental challenges on the misuse of hard drugs.

They spoke during the Mental Health Submit organised by Niger Delta Youth Council / Health Circle Initiative in partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Akure, the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the Ondo state Governor on Health Prof. Simidele Odimayo described mental health as a disease that is very common in the society , adding that the usage of hard drugs destroyed the younger generation.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, . Jator Abido said integrating mental health education into school curriculums can help normalise the conversation around mental health and provide students with coping strategies and awareness.

The state Commissioner for health, Banji Ajaka said all types of psychoactive substances are now available in Nigeria due to their spillover into the streets from drug traffickers who use Nigeria as a conduit to transport drugs from Southeast –Asia and South America to Europe and North America.