As the Federal Government steps its Compressed Natural Gas adoption in the country, the Presidential CNG Initiative says plans have been concluded to roll out 5,000 CNG-powered tricycles over the next three months.

The Programme Director and Chief Executive, P-CNGi Says government has continued to galvanise resources towards a mass adoption of CNG in the country and says Value Added Tax exemptions and Custom duty waivers have been introduced for the CNG Powered tricycle

He reveals that the 5,000 Tricycles acquired will be distributed via the associations at the local level to get to potential beneficiaries which they will get under a loan scheme as this will bring ease to both the riders and passengers

Commenting on the potential of the facility, the Manager, Luojia assembly plant, Says the company has the capacity to assemble 120 tricycles daily and over 30,000 in a year

The assembly plant has the capacity to employ 40 Nigerians with potential to increase to 300 a the country moves from

Fossil fuel to Gas.