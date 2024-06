Few days to the Eid Kabir celebration Tvc News visited the ram market in Minna to find out the prices of rams.

From our market survey prices range from 150,000 naira to 500,000 naira.

The sellers are complaining about the low sales due to low turn out of buyers.

Tvc spoke with some buyers who said they had to manage to buy small rams because the prices in the market exceeds their budget.