President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for his victory in the nation’s parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Modi’s coalition – the National Democratic Alliance – won a majority of the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term, which is a rare feat and the second time an Indian leader will retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

President Tinubu in a statement signed by his Spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the outcome of the elections is an affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in India.

The Nigerian Leader assured the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the League of Nations.

