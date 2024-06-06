Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and his deputy, Josephine Piyo have extended their heartwarm felicitations to Mrs. Stella Din-Jacob on her appointment by TVC Communications as Editor-in-Chief.

In a message, Governor Mutfwang described Mrs. Jacob as a seasoned broadcaster with extensive expertise in the media industry, trusting God that she would bring to bear, her wealth of experience to drive positive narratives for the development of the nation.

Governor Mutfwang was delighted that Mrs Stella Din Jacob, an indigene of Plateau State, commands high respect in the media industry, inview of her impactful leadership marked by dedication and commitment to excellence.

He expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of Mrs Jacob whose career spans several decades in the broadcast industry, and hoped she will introduce refreshing contents that will rebrand the image of the country before the international community.

Governor Mutfwang said as a good Ambassador of Plateau State, Mrs Jacob will bring on board innovations and purpose driven initiatives that will place the media outfit as the most competent and reliable broadcast station in the country and beyond.

Similarly, the deputy governor, Mrs Josephine Piyo said achiecing such feat in one of Africa’s reputable television networks would uplift the number of Plateau women who are holding leadership positions across the country.

Mr Piyo said Mrs Jacob’s extensive knowledge, experience and expertise have undoubtedly placed her at the edge of the media position.

The deputy governor epxressed confidence that new Editor-In-Chief would thrive in her new position, and move the station to enviable heights.

While extending her best regards, the deputy governor wished Mrs Jacob success in her new role and a successful term in office.