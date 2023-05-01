An election year in any country can be tough for journalists. In Nigeria, where the past two months has seen as one of its most consequential elections, one woman stepped up and delivered coverage like no other.

Meet Stella Din-Jacob, the powerhouse behind the unparalleled election coverage during the 2023 Nigerian elections.

Leading a team of over 100 researchers, anchors, correspondents, producers, cameraman and others at TVC News, Stella’s reporters delivered real-time reports from all 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

From Benin to Birnin Kebbi, Owerri to Osogbo, they were on the ground, providing unmatched quality of reportage driven by technology.

Going live from Friday, February 24, and continuing for five days straight till Wednesday the 29th, Stella’s team seamlessly merged digital and traditional media to create a synergy that was quite simply unmatched. And the impact of her work? Stella’s coverage led to the broadening of Nigerian election analytics, voter education, and international observer participation.

Her contributions to journalism over the last 28 years have been so significant that she was recently awarded the lifetime for Journalistic excellence from the prestigious Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

In 2023, Stella Din-Jacob rose to the top, becoming the most powerful woman in journalism in Nigeria.

Her story is one of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to delivering the truth to the people.

Stella Din-Jacob is the most powerful woman journalist in Nigeria.