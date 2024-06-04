Financial Technology company, OPay, has reaffirmed its strict prohibition of cryptocurrency and virtual asset trading on its platform.

The company said as a compliant organisation committed to upholding legal, constitutional, and regulatory duties, it prioritises the safety, strength, and integrity of the financial system over every other consideration.

The Chief Executive Officer of OPay Nigeria, Mr. Gotring Wuritka Dauda, said the company does not permit trading in any form of cryptocurrency or virtual currency on its platform.

He that OPay’s accounts and wallets would not be used in connection with such activities.

To ensure compliance with the directive, Mr Dauda said OPay conducts daily scans of its platform to detect any unauthorized cryptocurrency or virtual currency trading.

According to him, any account or wallet found in breach of its policy will be closed immediately with details reported to the relevant regulatory authorities.

He Urged all customers to ensure their OPay wallets and accounts are not involved in cryptocurrency or virtual currency transactions, the CEO warned that “non-compliance with this policy will result in account closure”.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) with the same insurance coverage as traditional banks.