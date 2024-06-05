The Niger state government has offered employment to 60 medical students into the civil service.

In return, the medical students will work for the state for at least 2 years after graduation.

This is to bridge the manpower gap in the healthcare sector.

Aisha Ibrahim a 500 level medical student of the Usman Danfodio University is one of 60 medical students who signed a bond with the Niger state government that will enable them earn salaries as medical doctors while still in school.

In return they will commit to working for the state for 2 years after graduation.

This is a strategy to reduce brain drain and provide more doctors for the hospitals in the state.

The current doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria stands at 1 doctor to 9,083 patients which is a stark contrast to WHO’s recommendation of One doctor to 600 patients.

The continuous exodus of healthcare professionals from Nigeria to developed countries in search of better working conditions is a significant challenge to the healthcare system in Nigeria .

The Niger state government in an attempt to mitigate this challenge is offering these students employment into the civil service at grade level 10.

This employment offer promises a great start for both the students and the government but this can only be sustainable if the working conditions are improved over time.

After the agreed 2 years service, a quest for a for better environment will begin to rise if the working conditions are not improved.