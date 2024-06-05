Kwara State Government has commenced the distribution of another 17,578 of 50-kilogramme bags of maize, sorghum and millet palliatives it received from the Federal Government.

This is to further support vulnerable citizens amid the inconveniences from fuel subsidy removal.

The food items are already being distributed among the less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe the palliative distribution is guided by the template the state received from the Federal Government.

The Director of Personnel Management (DPM) for Ekiti Local Government, Mukaila Ayantola described the exercise as smooth and rancour-free.

He commended the state government and other key stakeholders for their support towards identifying the target beneficiaries in all nooks and crannies of the state.