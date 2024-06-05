In order to aid Korean businesses expanding in Africa, the Republic of Korea has pledged $14 billion in export financing.

By 2030, it hopes to have increased its official development assistance (ODA) to $10 billion.

President Yoon Suk Yeol made this declaration at the first Korea-Africa Summit opening in Seoul on Tuesday.

Twenty-five African leaders of state and government, as well as the president of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, attended the summit.

The summit, themed “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity,” saw representation from up to 48 African countries through presidents, kings, prime ministers, vice presidents, or ministers. Discussions centered on strengthening Korea-Africa cooperation, investment opportunities, and sustainable development.

President Yoon stated that Korea will extend its Trade and Investment Promotion Frameworks and Investment Protection Agreements to African countries.

African officials commended Korea’s approach to expanding collaboration, emphasizing investment potential throughout the continent.

Dr. Adesina urged Korea to redirect Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to the African Development Bank to promote development finance.

He pointed out that the IMF’s acceptance of $20 billion in SDRs for hybrid capital might result in $80 billion in fresh financial assistance when routed through the African Development Bank and other multilateral organizations.

Adesina also asked Korea to make large contributions to the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA).

The Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund, established by Korea in 2007 and managed by the African Development Bank, is the largest of the Bank’s 17 active bilateral trust funds. Adesina praised Korea’s transformation from a poor, aid-dependent country to a major donor, highlighting its contributions of nearly $795 million to the Bank, the African Development Fund, and the Korea Trust Fund.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Tanzania’s President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan emphasized Korea’s model of rapid development and called for investment in sectors such as clean cooking to support the energy transition and reduce emissions.

Kenya’s President William Ruto and other African leaders echoed the importance of innovative financial support through SDRs and praised the African Development Bank’s role in financing development projects.

President Yoon outlined Korea’s interests in supporting Africa through digitalization, e-government, education, capacity building, climate change mitigation, food security, and critical minerals. A Korea-Africa critical minerals dialogue is scheduled for later this year.

The summit marked a significant step in Korea-Africa relations, setting the stage for deeper cooperation and mutual growth, and underscoring Korea’s commitment to supporting Africa’s sustainable development.