Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed calls for an independent Palestinian state and promised additional humanitarian aid to Gaza residents as he launched a conference with Arab leaders in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi remarked in a speech to launch the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum that

since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has escalated dramatically, causing tremendous suffering,

“War should not continue indefinitely.” he added.

He reiterated China’s support for a two-state solution and promised 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

He also vowed to donate $3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which assists refugees from the Israel-Hamas war.

Aside from tackling the war, Xi urged Arab states to strengthen cooperation in sectors such as commerce, clean energy, space exploration, and healthcare.

China wants to improve its connections with Arab governments as an example for maintaining global peace and stability, according to state media.

The meeting, which was attended by chiefs of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Tunisia, among others, was scheduled to focus on China’s developing trade connections as well as security concerns about the Israel-Hamas war.

Xi pledged support for Chinese energy businesses and financial institutions to invest in renewable energy projects in Arab countries, with a total installed capacity of more than 3 million kW.