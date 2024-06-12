Pa William Attoye, a former Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), declared on Wednesday that four students from the institution were wrongly accused of hijacking a Nigeria Airways aircraft during the struggle for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, Attoye identified the actual masterminds of the hijack plot as Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi, and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal, all members of the Movement for the Advancement of Democracy (MAD). He emphasised that none of these individuals were students of FUTA.

The four suspects had hijacked a Nigeria Airways flight from Lagos to Abuja, diverting it to Niamey, Niger Republic. Attoye explained that their actions were driven by frustration over the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election by the Ibrahim Babangida administration.

Attoye revealed that the wrongly accused FUTA students, Tunde Adeagbo, Tunde Ibikunle, Tunji ‘Light’ Ariyomo, and Niran Kweminu, were detained by the military government 31 years ago. Their involvement in various anti-military rule activities, including addressing peaceful student congresses and disseminating pro-democracy information, led to their wrongful arrest.

Despite having alibis proving their presence within the old Ondo State, including present-day Ekiti State, the four students were detained in a camp at Oke-Eda, Akure. Attoye recounted visiting the students at the detention center, delivering messages from the FUTA management, led by the late Professor Albert Ilemobade, then Vice-Chancellor, and Mr. B. A. Adebayo, the Registrar at the time.

Professor Bayo Aborisade, a retired Professor of English and Communication Studies at FUTA, also spoke on the matter. As a leader of the anti-military rule intelligentsia at FUTA, Aborisade detailed how students were mobilized for the advancement of democracy. He expressed regret that the students were framed as hijackers due to their anti-military stance.

Affirming that the arrested individuals in Niamey were not FUTA students, Aborisade recalled his efforts in securing legal support for the accused students during the military regime. Known for his leadership during the era and his continued mentorship, Aborisade inspired many students to stand up for justice in the country’s best interest.

Both Attoye and Aborisade reiterated that the FUTA students were innocent of the hijack plot, underscoring the need to correct the historical record and honor those who fought for democracy.