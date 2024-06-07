A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has set aside the 13th of June for ruling on the jurisdiction of a fundamental human rights suit in Kano Emirate.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdullahi Liman, set the adjournment date after hearing arguments from both the applicants and respondents on whether the court had jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Emirate, Aminu Dan’Agundi, challenging the process that led to the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 that paved way for the re-appointment of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Recall, that the Federal High Court in Kano had issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

The Kano Emirate crisis started two weeks ago upon the dethronement of Emir Aminu Bayero alongside four other first class Emirs of Rano, Gaya, Bichi, and Karaye.