The Kano South Elders have called on Governor Abba Yusuf to reverse decision on the Kano Emirate Law and restore the previous

ly resolved emirates.This appeal was made by the Chairman of the Elders Forum, Musa Doguwa, during a joint press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano.

“We stand here today to shed light on the immense progress and development that the upgrade of the new emirates in southern Kano brought about under the visionary leadership of the former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje,” Doguwa stated. He highlighted that the initiative led to urban upgrades and the expansion of critical infrastructure, fostering a new era of prosperity and growth in the region.

Musa Doguwa noted the historical significance of the new emirates in Kano South – Gaya, Rano, and Karaye – hinting that they had evolved as separate chiefdoms with rich backgrounds.

“These emirates represented a significant portion of the total population of Kano, which is currently projected to be at 15,462,200. Before their restoration and creation, the absence of tertiary healthcare and educational institutions in these emirates had stalled human progress and development.”

He then criticized the concentration of resources and administrative control in Kano City, which had marginalized the new emirates and hindered their progress.

“The lack of decentralized development efforts had deprived these emirates of the necessary resources for social and economic growth,” Doguwa said.

The Elders Forum condemned the recent legislative changes endorsed by Governor Yusuf, describing them as a major setback.

“The decision to amend the regressive emirate law by the State Assembly members and hastily assented to by the current Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a significant setback to the progress and development of the emirates,” Doguwa noted.

“This move not only stripped us of our heritage and potential for growth but also threatened to reverse the positive trajectory that had been set in motion by the previous administration.”

Commending the support of certain State Assembly members, Doguwa called for broader support from other representatives.

“We commend the members of the State Assembly from Gaya, Takai, Doguwa, and Tudun Wada Local Governments for their unwavering support for progress and development in the emirates. We urge other members from Kano South Emirates to realign themselves with the path of progress and stand up for the collective development of their people, Kano, and Nigeria.”

The Forum also lauded the judicial intervention that has temporarily halted the new legislation, calling for adherence to the rule of law.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the judicial intervention that has brought a temporary halt to this regressive legislation. We call on the Kano State Government and House of Assembly to uphold the rule of law and adhere to the directives of the Federal High Court by promptly restoring the emirates to prevent further escalation of the crisis,” Doguwa concluded.