The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has opened its case against the former minister of aviation Hadi Sirika by calling its first witness, Azubuike Okorie.

Mr Okorie a subpoenaed witness is the former director of procurement of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

He was thereafter appointed Special Assistant to the former Minister.

Mr Sirika alongside his daughter, son-in-law and Al-Duraq Investment Limited, are facing a 6-count charge of fraud to the tune of N7.2billion in connection with the Nigerian Air project.