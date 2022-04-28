Usifo Ataga murder trial stalled again, as prosecution fails to bring witness

The trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, for the murder of Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV on Thursday was again stalled, at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) annex.

She is charged with murder, stealing and forgery along with one Adedamola Quadri, while her sister, Chioma Egbuchu is charged with possessing one of the deceased’s phones. They had all pleaded not guilty.

Thursday’s trial was stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness, Bamidele Olusegun, who’s a police officer.

Accordingly to state prosecutor, Adenike Oluwafemi, the scheduled witness was absent due to ill health.

“Unfortunately my lord, he gave me a call…. that he fell ill overnight and was on his way to the clinic. …”we sincerely apologize for the state of affairs and humbly pray that the matter is adjourned,” she said.

Babatunde Busari, a lawyer for the second defendant, Mr Quadri, lamented that the prosecution keeps delaying the matter.

“While I will not oppose a request for adjournment by the prosecution, I wish to place on record that this would be the fourth or fifth time that the prosecution will request for an adjournment in this matter,” he said.

Mr Busari said his colleague on the opposite side “ought to bring all their witnesses in order to avoid a delay of this sort.”

The judge, Yetunde Adesanya fixed the next sitting to May 5.

Miss Ojukwu and Mr Quadri were arraigned in October 2021, on charges of allegedly murdering Mr Ataga in a service apartment in the Lekki area of the state. Both defendants are also accused of procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.