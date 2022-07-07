Usifo Ataga’s murder: Chidinma’s trial stalled over absense of lawyer

The trial of undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, an alleged killer of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, was stalled on Thursday following the absence of her lawyer.

Ms Ojukwu is standing trial for the alleged murder, stealing, and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

Onwuka Egwu informed the Lagos State High Court sitting at the TBS annex in Igbosere of his absence and requested a vacation of the July 7 date, claiming that he was stuck in Anambra due to a flight delay.

But lawyers to the first and second defendant said they were not aware of their colleague’s absence.

Adenike Oluwafemi, the state’s lawyer, told the court that they were disappointed that Mr Egwu was unable to call them.

She also mentioned that their witness was in court.

However, another lawyer, C.J Jiakeponna announced appearance for the third defendant, Ms Egbuchu.

Lawyer to the second defendant, Babatunde Busari observed that the previous lawyer to Ms Egbuchu had requested an adjournment during the last sitting saying he needed time to get necessary documents to follow his defense thereby delaying the process.

He added that now there is a new lawyer to the third defendant, and a possible delay again.

The judge, Yetunde Adesanya, warned that that going forward such scenarios will not play out again, as lawyers will not be allowed to use excuses to delay the process.

She adjourned the case to October 4 and 6, 2022.

Ms Ojukwu, who was dating the deceased at the time, told police on June 24 that she stabbed Usifo Ataga, several times, stole from him, and left him in the AirBnB apartment where they were lodged.

