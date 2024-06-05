The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A), has confirmed an attack by smugglers on its personnel and the Nigerian Army while carrying out Anti-Smuggling operations.

The Unit’s Public Relations officer, SC Theophilus Duniya revealed that incident occurred on the 2nd June 2024 at about 03:00hrs.

The statement reads, “A joint patrol team comprising FOU A personnel and some soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled rice and vehicles by the waterside in Badagry, Lagos State. While evacuating the goods, a group of men, led by an individual armed with dangerous weapons and, attacked the team, injuring Customs Officers and a Soldier.

“The personnel acting in self-defence maimed the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on the personnel and was evacuated for immediate medical attention.