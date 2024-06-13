The Court of Appeal has set aside contempt proceedings initiated by the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court in a unanimous judgment while overruling the Respondent’s preliminary objection, cited technicalities.

The Court of Appeal held that the trial judge failed to extend the Orders of 9th February 2024 in its final Judgment of 17 April 2024.

Also the second issue raised by the Respondent on the interim order had become an academic exercise.