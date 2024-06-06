The planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) BOANERGES Worldwide, Prophet Joseph Ade Ologbonyo has stressed the need for a change in the Governing System in Nigeria.Prophet Ologbonyo who made the call while speaking with journalists in Orun-Ekiti in Ise/Orun Local Government Area in Ekiti State ahead of the commemoration of the 15th Anniversary of his church, said the system inherited from the military regime would not work for the country no matter who becomes the President.

He advocated a Confab like in President Jonathan’s day where decision on a system that would work would be taken.

“In developed world,they have system that is controlling everyone. Nobody is above the law because they all agreed to follow the system no matter how prayerful we are if we don’t fine tune a system that would control all of us whether you are a religious leader or political leader,you have to comply with the the system.

The religious leader also admonished the Federal Government to ensure a cut in the cost of governance in the cause of administering the country.

“Don’t forget that some of these set of people are former governors and they are collecting pensions,so money is flowing into them. My advice to President Bola Tinubu is that there should be a cost of governance.

Speaking on the one year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Cleric said he believed that one year was too early to do such assessment whether he has performed well or not.

Aso, the federal government and the organised labour are urged to conclude on minimum wage due to pains being experienced by citizens.