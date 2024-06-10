The Catholic priest who was abducted by armed bandits in Zaman Dabo community, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has regained his freedom.

This development comes more than 24 hours after he was whisked away from the parish rectory early Sunday morning.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Gabriel Tochukwu, the Parish Director of Communications, on Monday.

According to the statement, Reverend Father Gabriel was happily welcomed home to his parish community at about 9:00 PM on Monday.

For now, the situation surrounding his freedom is still unclear.