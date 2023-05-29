A Catholic Priest kidnapped last Friday along Ejemekwuru-Izombe road has been released unharmed by his abductors.

After officiating at the funeral rites for the father of one of his coworkers at the Izombo community in the Oguta LGA, Imo State, Rev. Fr. Matthias Opara of the Owerri Archdiocese was reportedly kidnapped as he made his way back to Owerri.

Recall that another Catholic priest in charge of the Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the state’s Okigwe Local Government Area, Jude Maduka was also abducted last week.

Recall that Jude Maduka, the Catholic priest in charge of the Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the state’s Okigwe Local Government Area, was kidnapped last week.

Advertisement

The Imo State Police Command spokesman, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident

Rev. Fr. Opara was reportedly abducted alongside others who were in the same car with him.